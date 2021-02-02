JEE Main 2021 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is very likely to release the admit card for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main 2021) sometime next week. The JEE Main 2021 admit card will be available on the official NTA website nta.ac.in, once it is released. Students are advised to keep an eye out for the same. Also Read - JEE Main 2021: NTA Opens Correction Window at jeemain.nta.nic | Here’s How to Make Changes

Step 1: Visit the JEE Main website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “JEE Main 2021 Admit Card” link

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth/password

Step 4: You JEE Main Admit Card will be on your screen

Step 5: Download it and take its printout for future reference.

Registration for the JEE Main February session closed on January 16. The exam will be held in four phases this year. The first phase of JEE Main 2021 will be held between 23 and 26 February, while subsequent phases will be held in March, April and May.