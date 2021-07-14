JEE Main 2021 Admit Card Released: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the third session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main on the official websites at nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates are requested to visit the aforesaid website and download their JEE Main admit card 2021 asap.Also Read - NEET 2021 UG Latest News Today: NTA Changes Exam Pattern This Year. Check This BIG Update Here

Nearly 7 Lakh students have registered for the third session of JEE Main 2021. The engineering entrance exam will be held from July 20 to 25. It was slated to be held in April earlier.

JEE Main 2021 Admit Card: Check Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Step 3: Login using your credentials

Step 4: Download JEE Main 2021 admit card

Step 5: Take a printout of JEE Main admit card for a future reference

Students must note that they will need to carry their JEE Main 2021 admit cards to exam halls as it will be needed for verification and identification purposes.

Unable to download JEE Main 2021 admit card? Here’s what you can do

If any student is unable to download their JEE Main 2021 admit card, they can reach out at 011-40759000 or via e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in

All about JEE Main Exam 2021

JEE Main 2021 exam will be held amid Covid-19 guidelines and strict protocols that will be followed at all exam centres. All JEE Main 2021 entrance test aspirants will be provided face masks. Prior to the exam, all computers and seats will be sanitised.

The candidates will be asked to report at staggered time slots in order to avoid overcrowding at JEE Main 2021 entrance exam centres.