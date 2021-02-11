JEE Main 2021 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main 2021 examination admit card by February 14, 2021. The candidates who are preparing for the JEE Main 2021 can download the admit card from the official website of the board after the formal announcement of the hall ticket. Also Read - GPAT Admit Cards 2021 Expected Anytime Soon | Check Details Here

The JEE Main 2021 examinations are scheduled to be conducted from February 23 to February 26, 2021, according to the schedule provided on the official website. Students appearing for the examinations must make sure that they download the admit card for the examinations.



For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the JEE Main 2021 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the NTA JEE Main 2021 official website

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2021 exam admit card link

Step 3: Enter the Login details in the JEE Main 2021 admit card link

Step 4: Download the JEE Main 2021 admit card further reference

The JEE Main 2021 admit card will include details such as the name and roll number of the students, name of the examination, examination centre name and address, reporting time to the exam centre, examination duration and timing and the instructions to be followed on the day of the exam.