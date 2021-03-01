JEE Main 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the JEE Main 2021 Answer Key soon on the official website. Soon after the formal announcement of the JEE Main 2021 Answer Key, the same will be available on the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to the reports, the JEE Main 2021 Answer Key will be released by this week. We have also mentioned a direct link below through which the candidates can check the answer key after the announcement. Also Read - Delhi University Recruitment 2021: 1145 Vacancies For Non-teaching Posts Announced | Check Steps to Apply Online

The JEE Main 2021 answer key will include the correct answers to the questions asked in the entrance examinations. The candidates can cross-check the answers entered during the examinations. Students will also be able to raise objections to the answers given in the JEE Main 2021 answer key within the scheduled time.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the JEE Main 2021 Answer Key:

Step 1: Visit the JEE Main 2021 answer key

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2021 Answer Key link provided

Step 3: Enter the Application Number and password in the JEE Main 2021 answer key link provided

Step 4: The JEE Main 2021 answer key will be displayed

Step 5: Download the JEE Main 2021 answer key for further reference

JEE Main 2021 Examination began on February 23, 2021. The first session of the examination ended on February 26, 2021. Thereafter, NTA is expected to release the official answer keys on their website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main is a national-level Entrance Examination conducted every year for candidates who wish to pursue undergraduate courses in the fields of Science and Technology. Through this examination, candidates can get admitted into prestigious institutions across the country.