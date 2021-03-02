JEE Main 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally released the much-awaited JEE Main 2021 Answer Key for the February Examination. Those who have appeared for the examination can access the answer key on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. They can raise their objection between March 1, 2021 and March 3, 2021. With this, the registration window for JEE Main 2021 March session has been re-opened for those interested. Also Read - Lockdown News: These States Impose Lockdown-Like Restrictions in March, Only Essential Services Allowed | Full List

JEE Main 2021 Answer Key – Follow These Steps to Raise Objections

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in Also Read - Gujarat Local Body Election Results LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly

Click on the link which says Display Question paper and Answer Key Challenge Also Read - Horoscope Today, March 2, 2021: Enthusiastic Day For Taurus, Romance is on The Cards For Capricorn

You will get two option to raise objection – 1) through application number; 2) application number and date of birth

Select any of them

Click on Challenge Answer Key

An ID next to the Correct Option Column is the Answer Key as shared by NTA

If you want to challenge the same, you can use any or more of the Option IDs given in the next four columns.

Click on Save your Claim, once all the challenges are selected

Upload documents to support your claim in single PDF file by clicking on choose file

The screen would now display the Option IDs you have challenged

Click on Save your Claim

Pay Fee to complete the process