JEE Main 2021: The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Provisional Answer Keys is likely to be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) soon. The candidates must note that after the announcement of the JEE Main 2021 Answer Keys, the same will be available on the official website of the agency i.e. jeemaint.nta.nic.in soon. According to the reports, the JEE Main 2021 Final Result and rank is expected by September 10. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will begin JEE Advanced 2021 registration on September 11 and therefore, JEE Main 2021 result is expected before September 11.

Here are some important details:

NTA conducted the Session 4 – May/ August examination across 5 days – August 26, 27, 31 and September 1 and 2.

More than 7.8 lakh students have reportedly appeared for the fourth and final session of JEE Main examination.

Candidates who qualify would be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2021.

JEE Advanced is scheduled for October 3 and results will be published on October 15.

Students who have appeared for the examination are hence advised to keep a check on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in for latest updates regarding the examination. The final result including the JEE Main 2021 Ranks would also be released by NTA along with the result of Session 4.

The top 2,50,000 candidates who qualify in JEE Main 2021 will be eligible to register for JEE Advanced 2021. JEE Advanced is scheduled to be held on October 3 and results will be declared on October 15.