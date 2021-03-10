NTA JEE Main 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday opened the window for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021 application correction for March exam. Students who are applying for the JEE Main 2021 March exam can correct their mistakes on the application form by visiting the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Hall Ticket 2021 RELEASE Date, Know How To Download Admit Card @ jeemain.nta.nic.in

The NTA JEE Main 2021 March session exams are scheduled to be conducted from March 15 to 18, 2021.

JEE Main 2021 Application Form Correction: Things to note

> It must be noted that not all application details can be changed. All information submitted like – name of the candidate, contact, date of birth, address, category, PwD status, educational qualification, exam cities, etc will be treated as final and no changes will be allowed. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2020: Correction Link For Class 10, 12 Student Data Activated on Official Website at cbse.nic.in

> Students can only modify details like photo, thumb impression, and signature in their application form.

> Correction is allowed only once.

> In certain cases of Application Form particulars, an additional exam fee will be required. The final updation of correction(s) in the Application Form will be done only after the successful payment of an additional amount of the examination fee.

How to make changes:

Step 1: Go to the official site or click here

Step 2: Log-in with your application number and password

Step 3: You will see the application form details as filled

Step 4: At the end of the page, you will find a link to ‘Edit Application Form’

Step 5: Go through the form carefully, edit it and recheck all the details thoroughly

Step 6: Submit the application form

Step 7: Take a print out of JEE Main 2021 application form correction slip and keep it safe.