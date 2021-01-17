JEE Main 2021: The registration date for the JEE Main 2021 has been extended till January 23, 2021. Candidates who are aspiring to become engineers & architects can apply on the official website of at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Initially, the last date to register for JEE Main 2021 was January 17, 2021. Also Read - JEE Main 2021: NTA Asks Students to Beware of Fake Website, Candidates Must Access jeemain.nta.nic.in

Students must note that the NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2021 exam in four sessions this year- February, March, April & May. The merit list will be announced after these exams. Qualified students will then have to appear for the JEE Advanced 2021 on July 3, 2021 to be able to take admissions in reputed IITs.

Step 1: Visit the official portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Login using your credentials

Step 3: Fill in the form

Step 4: Upload your image, documents & signature as asked

Step 5: Make the payment online

Note For Students: Students should exercise caution in filling the application form. The NTA will also open the correction window post registration for students to rectify errors in their application forms.