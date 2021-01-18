JEE Main 2021: The National Testing Agency has changed the JEE Main 2021 Correction dates for the entrance examination applications. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note agency has last date for students to submit the JEE Main 2021 applications is January 23, 2021. Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Application Form Date EXTENDED | Check New Deadline & Steps to Apply Here

According to the dates provided on the official website, the link to make changes in the JEE Main 2021 online application form will be available from January 27 to 30, 2021. The National Testing Agency has also extended the JEE Main 202 application dates.

Here, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can complete the JEE Main 2021 Application Correction Procedure:

Step 1: Visit the JEE Main 2021 official website

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2021 application correction link provided

Step 3: Enter the Login details in the correction link

Step 4: Make the necessary changes in the fields provided

Step 5: Click on the final submission button

The Application link is available on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also complete the JEE Main 2021 applications through the direct link provided below.

JEE Main 2021 Application Correction Official Notification

JEE Main 2021 Application Link

With the JEE Main 2021 application correction link students who have already completed the JEE Main 2021 registration and application process will be able to make necessary changes in the incorrect information filled application.