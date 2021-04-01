JEE Main 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the JEE Main 2021 April Admit Card by April 15. The agency will be holding the 3rd phase of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021, on April 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2021. Registrations are open for April, as well as May exams at the moment. The candidates who are eligible and preparing for the examination can apply for the same on the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply is April 4 and the last date to pay the application fee is April 5, 2021. Also Read - JEE Main 2021: Refund Of Duplicate Fee Can be Claimed After May Session, Says NTA

To recall, for JEE Main 2021 March, the admit card was released 5 days before the first exam date. However, for the first session, that is JEE Main 2021 February, admit card was issued 12 days before. The candidates must note that the final release date for JEE Main 2021 admit card for the April exam will be decided by NTA.

The April session is being held for paper 1 – B.E / B.Tech candidates only. The paper 2a and 2b, that is the B.Arch and B.Plan paper will be held in the May session along with paper 1.

To appear for the exam, candidates must have a admit card. However, as much as admit card is important, so are the other documents. One of the most important document is Self Declaration (Undertaking).

JEE Main 2021 AIR will be based on the performances of the candidates in all the sessions. The last and the final session will be the JEE Main 2021 May, scheduled to be held on May 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28, 2021.