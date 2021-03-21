JEE Main 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the JEE Main 2021 application form for the April session soon. The agency is going to conduct JEE Main April 2021 session from April 27 to 30 under phase 3. The JEE Main phase 2 was held from March 16 to 18. Soon after the formal announcement of the application form, the same will be available on the official website of the agency i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates will be given a brief period to fill and submit JEE Main application form 2021 April. Also Read - JEE Main 2021 March Session Answer Key Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in | Download From Direct Link

The candidates will have to fill the application form and submit an examination fee of Rs 650 for the unreserved candidates. The JEE Main 2021 April session will be conducted for paper 1 only. Hence, only BTech candidates can apply for the April session. BArch and BPlanning candidates have to wait for the May session.

The candidates who appeared in JEE Mains 2021 February and March sessions but could not perform well can sit this in the examination. The candidates must note that those BTech candidates who did not appear in JEE Main phase 1 or 2 should register for the April or May session based on their board exams.

JEE Main May session clashes with CBSE board exams. Thus, such candidates should also fill JEE Main 2021 April application form.