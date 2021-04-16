JEE Main 2021: The Education Ministry’s decision to postpone the CBSE class 12 board exam 2021 is expected to affect the third session of JEE Main, scheduled to be held later this month. While an official announcement regarding the same is awaited by NTA, speculations are rife that JEE Main April session might get deferred in the wake of rising coronavirus cases. Students appearing for JEE Main April and May sessions have also urged the government to defer the third session of BTech and BE entrance exam. Also Read - NTA Extends JEE Main 2021 April Application Correction Date, Make Changes at jeemain.nta.nic.in | Details Here

“Our first priority is health more than exams. Please postpone JEE Main (April)”, a student tweeted.

Some of the students have also created separate groups on social media to press their demands. “If Boards exams can be postponed then why not JEE Mains 2021? Are aspirants giving JEE Mains covid proof? Why should JEE Mains be conducted all over India when COVID-19 is at its peak?” a student asked.

Why JEE Mains should be Conducted all over INDIA when Corona is at its peak? @DrRPNishank @DG_NTA#postponejee2021 #JEEMains2021 #JEE2021 #NEET #NEET2021 — JEE/NEET Batch 2020 (@student0P) April 15, 2021

Our first priority is health than exams please postponed jee main april #JEEMains2021postpone — Rajdeep Dwivedi (@RajdeepDwivedi8) April 14, 2021

Sir, mere area me bahut log carona positive nikal rahe hain aur mera jee April 2021 ka exam bhi aane wala hai sab mana kar rahe hain ki nahi dene jana hai please sir thode dino ke liye postpone kar dijiye #jeemains2021postpone #rameshpokhriyal #NTA — 9140464306 (@U7nTrsUjjTJ4LtX) April 16, 2021

Nearly six lakh students are set to appear for the joint engineering entrance exam (JEE). In February and March attempts, 6.52 lakh and 6.19 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam respectively.

Earlier, several state boards decided to go CBSE way and postponed Class 12 board exams due to the massive surge in COVID cases. From UP to Maharashtra, Telangana to Rajasthan, several states deferred board examinations.

Besides, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) exam 2021, which was scheduled to be held on April 18 was also postponed in light of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

“Decision has been taken keeping the wellbeing of our young medical students in mind”, tweeted Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, adding that the next date for the examination will be announced later.