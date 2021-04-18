JEE Main 2021 April Session: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed JEE (Main) 2021 April session in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The upcoming Joint Entrance Exam (Main) was scheduled for 27th, 28th and 30th April. Revised dates will be announced later and at least 15 days prior to the JEE exam, said the NTA. Detailed notification regarding the same is available on the NTA website – nta.ac.in. Also Read - 'Postpone JEE Main 2021', Demand Students After CBSE Defers Class 12 Board Exams. Read Details

The first two JEE Main 2021 sessions have already been completed in February and March this year.