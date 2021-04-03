JEE Main 2021: The registration for JEE Main 2021 for the April session will close tomorrow on official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who wish to register for the upcoming JEE exam are requested to visit the official website and do so at the soonest. The NTA will be conducting the third attempt of the JEE Main 2021 from April 27 to 30. Also Read - JEE Main 2021 April Admit Card Likely To Be Released By This Date | CHECK DETAILS Here

Here’s the direct link to register for JEE Main 2021

JEE Main 2021: Check steps for registration below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘JEE Main- New Registration and Registration Form Correction.’

Step 3: Now, a new page will open on your screen

Step 4: Click on the new registration tab

Step 5: Generate a user id and password

Step 6: Now, fill out the application form

Step 7: Pay the registration fee and upload all documents

Step 8: Download the form. Take a print-out for a future reference

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the JEE Main 2021 April Admit Card by April 15. The admit card for JEE Main 2021 March exam was released 5 days before the exam date. However, for the first session, that is JEE Main 2021 February, admit card was issued 12 days before. JEE Main 2021 AIR will be based on the performances of the candidates in all the sessions. The last and final session for the JEE Main 2021 is scheduled to be held on May 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28, 2021.