JEE Main 2021: The JEE Main 2021 B.Tech examination will be conducted from today onwards. As per the schedule provided, the examination will be conducted in two slots. The first slot examination will be conducted from 9 AM while the second slot will be conducted from 3 PM. According to the schedule released by, the institute, the JEE Main B.Tech examination will be conducted until February 26, 2021.

According to the reports, a total of 6,52,627 students have registered for the JEE Main B.Tech examinations. The B.Arch and B.Planning JEE Main examinations were conducted on February 23, 2021.

Those candidates who will qualify for the JEE Main B.Tech and BE examinations will be eligible for the admissions to Engineering undergraduate admissions offered at the Indian Institute of Technology and the National Institutions of Technology.

The top scorer of JEE Main examinations will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2021 examinations.

JEE Main 2021 Examination Pattern

Point 1: The JEE Main 2021 examination will have multiple choice questions and numerical questions across 2 papers, JEE Main Paper 1 examinations will include three sections – Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

Point 2: The sections will have equal weightage with 20 multiple choice questions and five numerical questions.

Point 3: The JEE Main Paper 1 will be conducted for 300 marks. Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics sections will have a total of 75 questions on Paper 1.

JEE Main 2021 Examination Day Guidelines

Students appearing for the JEE Main 2021 examinations are required to print the JE Main 2021 admit card available on the official website. Students are also required to reach the JEE Main 2021 exam centres an hour before the reporting time.