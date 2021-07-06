JEE Main 2021: The wait of JEE Main 2021 students for exam dates will be finally over today. Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will go live at 7 pm today, to share information regarding the two pending sessions of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main. The Education Minister took to Twitter and made the announcement. “Dear Students…I will inform you about the third and fourth sessions of the JEE Main exam today at 7 pm,” the minister wrote on social media. Also Read - NTA JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021: From Entrance Exam to Application Form Dates, Here's Some Latest Updates For Aspirants

Owing to the current Covid conditions in the country, the JEE Main for the previous two attempts was cancelled. We here at India.com will be updating all the latest updates here. Hence, we request the candidates who are preparing for the examination to bookmark this page for all the latest updates.

6.25 pm: With JEE Main, exam dates for JEE Advanced — IIT entrance exam are also expected to be announced. There is still no clarity on NEET 2021 dates.

6.20 pm: It is expected that the application form window will also reopen. Considering the COVID-19 situation, the NTA might allow candidates to select the city they wish to appear for the exam from.

6.15 pm: The number of attempts was increased this year to four. Usually, students are allowed to appear for the JEE Main twice. Owing to the pandemic, the number of attempts were doubled to allow students chance to improve their score due to the pandemic.

6.10 pm: According to the reports, a meeting between officials from NTA and the ministry of education was held today. The NTA had reportedly created guidelines based on which the exams will be held.

6.05 pm: JEE Main 2021: Education Minister to announce dates

In a Tweet, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, ” My dear students, This is the moment you all have been waiting for a long time, Today at 7 pm. I will announce the exam dates for the JEE Main pending sessions.”

6.oo pm: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is likely to announce the pending dates for the engineering entrance exams, JEE Main 2021 today.

The students are advised to keep a close eye on the Twitter handle of the Education Minister. To recall, last time when the Education Minister went live, even then students awaited some information on JEE Main 2021 Dates. However, no such information or update was received.