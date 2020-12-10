New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank during a live interaction with students, teachers, and other stakeholders on Thursday said that the ministry is under consideration to increase the number of attempts for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). “We are considering to increase the number of attempts for JEE from two to three or four following the suggestions received,” he said. Also Read - Will NEET 2021 be Cancelled? Will Exams be Conducted in Offline Mode or Online? Here's What Education Minister Said

He also said that based on the situation in the past and in case the situation does not improve in the near future due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry have decided to allow more time for students for their competitive exams. Also Read - JEE Main, NEET, CBSE 2021: Education Minister Goes Live Tomorrow | Why Students Want Exams to be Postponed?

Stating that many students have been demanding the conduct of JEE exam more than twice a year, the minister said that this matter will be discussed with stakeholders. The minister was responding to a request raised by a student who asked the minister to reduce the syllabus for competitive exams by 10-20 per cent and postpone the exams due to the pandemic. Also Read - CBSE Board, JEE, NEET 2021 Exam Dates: HRD Minister to Answer All Queries on Dec 10 | Here's All You Need to Know

Earlier, Pokhriyal had also asked the National Testing Agency (NTA) to discuss with state boards before finalising the syllabus for entrances.