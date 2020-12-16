JEE Main 2021 Date Announcement LIVE Updates: Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday announced the dates for JEE Main 2021 examination. The JEE Main 2021 exam would be conducted in four sessions (February, March, April and May 2021). The exam would be conducted by NTA and students can choose the examination month as per their convenience. JEE Main 2021 February Exam would be held from February 23, 2021 to February 26, 2021. Also Read - JEE Main 2021: When Will it be Held? Education Minister to Announce New Exam Dates at 6 PM Today

"Thank you all for sharing your constructive suggestions regarding JEE (Main) exams. We have got your suggestions examined. I will be announcing the schedule, number of times the exam will be held at 6 PM today. Stay tuned," Pokhriyal said in a video message earlier.

Highlights From HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal's Address:

6.24 pm: Exams to be held in 13 different languages: HRD Minister

6.20 pm: JEE Main 2021 exam would be conducted in February, March, April and May 2021. The exam would be conducted by NTA and students can choose the examination as per their convenience. JEE Main 2021 February Exam would be conducted from February 23, 2021 to February 26, 2021.

6.18 pm: Exams To Be Held From Feb February 23 – 26, announces HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

6.15 pm: JEE Exams will be held in 4 sessions (February, March, April, May): Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

6.10 pm: We have received many positive responses from the students: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Thank you all for sharing your constructive suggestions regarding JEE (Main) exams. We have got your suggestions examined. I will be announcing the schedule, number of times the exam will be held at 6 PM today. Stay tuned.@DDNewslive @PIB_India @EduMinOfIndia @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/Ibp9QqhzOd — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 16, 2020

5.50 pm: JEE Main 2021 will have a new paper pattern. All candidates appearing will have to attempt 75 questions out of 90, or 25 out of questions 30 in each section of chemistry, physics and mathematics.

5.45 pm: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had earlier informed that the JEE Main 2021 entrance exam will be held in more regional languages. Apart from English, it is likely to be held in Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

5.39 pm: NEET is always conducted offline, the ministry is thinking of arranging online NEET exams. If students wanted the same, it would be taken under consideration: Ramesh Pokhiyal had said earlier.

5.35 pm: Education ministry is “positively” reviewing the possibility of conducting JEE Main in multiple sessions: Ramesh Pokhiyal had said earlier.

5.30 pm: Ramesh Pokhriyal had gone live on December 10 and discussed upcoming board exams and competitive exams, following which a review meeting was held to deliberate on the suggestions.