JEE Main 2021 Exam: The JEE Main 2021 Engineering Entrance exam for February Session will start tomorrow i.e. 23rd February 2021. The February session of JEE Main 2021 exam will be held over a period of 4 days starting tomorrow i.e. on 23, 24, 25, and 26 February 2021. This year, keeping in mind the safety of students and smooth conduct of the examination, NTA has issued detailed exam guidelines, COVID-19 precautions, and dress code details.

As per the data released by the NTA, over 6,61,761 candidates have applied to take the JEE Main February session. As many as 5,04,540 students have applied for March 2021 cycle, followed by 4,98,910 for April and 5,09,972 for May cycle.

The JEE Main 2021 exam which will be starting from tomorrow, will be held in two shifts i.e. morning and afternoon shifts. The morning shift would commence from 9 AM to 12 PM while the evening shift would operate from 3 PM to 6 PM.

With the pandemic situation still quite serious, the agency has released a detailed set of guidelines and precautionary measures to ensure the safety of students and smooth conduct of the examination.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the guidelines below:

Point 1: Shoes with Thick Soles and Garments with Large Buttons are not allowed

Point 2: The seating area of the exam halls to be thoroughly sanitized before start of the new shift

Point 3; All equipment and components including monitor, keyboard, mouse, webcam, desk, and chair and all door handles, staircase railing, lift buttons, etc, to be disinfected thoroughly

Point 4: Social distancing guidelines to be implemented thoroughly. Students need to maintain a safe distance of 6-feet amongst themselves.

Point 5: Queue manager/ropes and Floor Marks will be arranged outside the center, follow the instructions provided by center staff.

Point 6: 3-Ply Face Masks will be provided to the students at the exam hall which will have to use by the students compulsorily during the examination.

Point 7: The candidate will be required to remove the mask worn by him/ her from home and use the mask provided at the center only.

Point 8: Lab numbers will not be displayed outside the center to avoid any crowding at any one place in any situation.

Point 9: Hand Sanitizer will be available at entry and inside the exam venue at various places for candidates and center staff to use.

Keep these things ready a day before exam

Candidates show take print out of the JEE Main admit card

Read all the information and instructions mentioned in the admit card

Carry one photo ID card to the exam centre

Wear mask all the time at the exam centre

Bring your own water bottle, sanitizer, pen & pencil etc.

Keep a safe distance from other people

Wear comfortable clothes and footwear

Keep your mind relaxed and sleep well a night before exam