New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has asked the National Testing Agency (NTA) to review the present situation and share a revised syllabus for the various competitive and entrance exams, including JEE Main and NEET 2021 it will conduct next year. Notably, Pokhriyal was sharing the minutes of the high-level review meeting on various schemes and programmes of education ministry on Twitter. Also Read - From Next Academic Year, Technical Courses to be Offered in Regional Languages

He stated the NTA will take a stock of the situation across different state and central school education boards before finalising the syllabus. Besides, a campaign will also be launched to seek views from stakeholders on how and when to conduct board exams next year. Also Read - JEE Main 2021: Registration For January Session Likely to be Delayed | Check Tentative Application & Exam Date Here

“It was decided that NTA will come out with the syllabus for competitive exams after assessment of the existing scenario in various boards. A campaign will be launched by the Ministry of Education to seek views from students, parents and teachers on how and when to conduct the exams next year”, he tweeted. Also Read - Will CBSE, CISCE Postpone 2021 Board Exams? Check Out Officials Statements

On UGC scholarships, fellowships, Pokriyal said, “During the meeting, I directed UGC to ensure all scholarships, fellowships are disbursed in time and start a helpline for the same. I also directed them to address the grievances of students immediately. A seminal decision was also made during the meeting that Engineering courses imparting education in mother tongue will be opened from next academic year. A few IITs & NITs are being shortlisted for the same.”