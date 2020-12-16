JEE Main 2021 Latest Announcement: A night after the National Testing Agency (NTA) withdrew dates for Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main 2021 from its website (jeemain.nta.nic.in), Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said that he will be announcing the new dates today, i.e., Wednesday, December 16. According to speculations, JEE Main will be held in multiple shifts through February, March, April and May. Also Read - JEE Main 2021: NTA Pulls Off Notification Hours After Release, Says Dates Not Final Yet

The NTA had released the JEE Main notification on Tuesday evening on the official portal but took it down soon after. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must keep an eye at JEE Main website for latest updates on dates, admit card, exam centre and other details.

"Thank you all for sharing your constructive suggestions regarding JEE (Main) exams. We have got your suggestions examined. I will be announcing the schedule, number of times the exam will be held at 6 PM today. Stay tuned.," Pokhriyal tweeted with a video message this morning.

Watch the video:

Thank you all for sharing your constructive suggestions regarding JEE (Main) exams. We have got your suggestions examined. I will be announcing the schedule, number of times the exam will be held at 6 PM today. Stay tuned.@DDNewslive @PIB_India @EduMinOfIndia @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/Ibp9QqhzOd — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 16, 2020

Registration for JEE Main 2021 is likely to begin today after the Education Ministry’s announcement at 6 PM.

The Joint Entrance Examination question papers will be available in 13 languages. While exams in Hindi, English and Urdu will be held across the nation, other regional language papers will be held in the respective states. The newly introduced languages include Assamese for examination centres of Assam; Bengali for West Bengal, Tripura and Andaman and Nicobar Island; and Gujarati for Gujarat, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.