JEE Main 2021 Exam Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the new schedule for JEE Main 2021 April and May Exams by end of the month. Once released, student can download the full schedule from jeemain.nta.nic.in. Also Read - NEET 2021: Check Exam Date, Syllabus, Application Form, Exam Pattern and Latest Update Here

Reports claimed that the conducting body will review the COVID situation before announcing the schedule for pending entrance exams. Though an official confirmation is awaited, speculations are rife that both April and May sessions would be held between a gap of 20 to 25 days. Also Read - BIG UPDATE On JEE Main, NEET UG Entrance Exams | Check Details Here

Since the number of COVID-19 cases are declining, experts are of view that JEE Main 2021 exams may be conducted in the third week of July or second week of August. Also Read - JIPMAT 2021: Registration Date Extended Till June 30 At jipmat.nta.ac.in | Details Here

Earlier last month, owing to the rising number of COVID cases across the country, the Centre had postponed both April and May session Exams.

Announcing the decision, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said, “Looking at the present situation of COVID 19 & keeping students’ safety in mind, JEE (Main) – May 2021 session has been postponed. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA for further updates.”

Looking at the present situation of COVID-19 and keeping students safety in mind, JEE (Main) – May 2021 session has been postponed .

Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA for further updates.@DG_NTA pic.twitter.com/utMUGrmJNi — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 4, 2021