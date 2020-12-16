JEE Main 2021 Latest Update: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Wednesday announced the JEE Main 2021 exam schedule and said the exams will be held in February, March, April and May 2021. He further informed that the JEE Main 2021 exams would be conducted by the NTA. Also Read - JEE Main 2021: Exams To Be Held From February 23 - 26, Announces HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

While announcing the exam schedule, he said that the students will be allowed to choose the examination as per their convenience. He also updates that the JEE Main 2021 February Exam would be conducted from February 23 to 26. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: Education Minister to Hold LIVE Session With Teachers on Thursday | Here's What You Can Expect

He further added that the JEE Main exam will be held in 13 languages from next year. These include English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Assamese, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Odia and Malayalam. Also Read - JEE Main 2021: When Will it be Held? Education Minister to Announce New Exam Dates at 6 PM Today

JEE (Mains) 2021 exam will be held in four sessions in February, March, April & May. First session examination will be held from 23 to 26 Feb 2021. Examination results will be declared after 4 to 5 days from last date of exam: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Education Minister pic.twitter.com/qujNcOBLcy — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2020

The development comes after the Ministry of Education examined the suggestions received for conducting JEE-Mains next year.

Last week, ‘Nishank’ had announced that the Centre is considering the possibility of holding the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) three or four times a year and a proposal is being evaluated on reducing the number of questions that students can attempt in JEE (Main) 2021.

“Thank you all for sharing your constructive suggestions regarding JEE (Main) exams. We have got your suggestions examined. I will be announcing the schedule, number of times the exam will be held at 6 PM today,” Nishank tweeted.

The Education Minister had earlier also informed that the JEE Main 2021 entrance exam will be held in more regional languages. Apart from English, it is also likely to be held in Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Moreover, the minister had also clarified that there will be no change in the syllabus for medical entrance exam NEET or engineering entrance exam JEE-Main next year.

The changes are happening at a time when schools across the country are closed since March to contain the spread of COVID-19 and partially reopened in some states from October 15. However, a few states decided to keep them closed in view of a spike in coronavirus cases.

Competitive exams like JEE and NEET were also postponed twice this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been demands for postponement of board exams to May in view of the continued closure of schools and teaching-learning activities being completely online.