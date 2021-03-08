JEE Main 2021 February Result LIVE: After releasing the final answer key, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the much-awaited JEE Main 2021 result for the February session on Monday, March 8 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Though the conducting body has not revealed the exact time of JEE Main February Result 2021 declaration, candidates can expect their scorecards by evening today. Last year, the NTA had declared the result of JEE Main 2020 exam at 11:30 pm on the night of September 11. While the final answer key was declared at around 10:45 pm in the evening on September 11, the result was out after 45 minutes. Once declared, candidates can access their scorecards at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Result Today: Final Answer Key OUT, February Results to be Released Anytime Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

