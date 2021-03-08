JEE Main 2021 February Result LIVE: After releasing the final answer key, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the much-awaited JEE Main 2021 result for the February session on Monday, March 8 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Though the conducting body has not revealed the exact time of JEE Main February Result 2021 declaration, candidates can expect their scorecards by evening today. Last year, the NTA had declared the result of JEE Main 2020 exam at 11:30 pm on the night of September 11. While the final answer key was declared at around 10:45 pm in the evening on September 11, the result was out after 45 minutes. Once declared, candidates can access their scorecards at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Also Read - JEE Main Result 2021: Confirmed! NTA to Declare February Session Result Today. How And Where to Check Scores

Stay Here for LIVE Updates:

14:00 PM: Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Result Today: Final Answer Key OUT, February Results to be Released Anytime Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

13:30 PM: A Query Redressal System (QRS), an online web-enabled system has been developed by NTA for JEE Main registered candidates so that they can submit their queries/grievances.

13:00 PM: The result is expected to be released around 4 pm.

12:30 PM: An NTA official has confirmed that the results will be declared today.

12:00 PM: How to check JEE Main Result 2021 on a smartphone

Open google chrome or any other browser

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that reads JEE Main February Results 2021

You will be directed to a new page

Submit your login credentials

Your JEE Main results for Feb 2021 exam will be displayed on your mobile screen

11:40 AM: Candidates who crack JEE Main are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced. They can get admission to IIITs, NITs, and centrally-funded colleges.

08:41 AM: JEE Mains 2021 result will contain the candidate’s marks and personal details.

08:35 AM: Only 6 candidates (based on the performance) will be awarded 100 percentile rank.

08: 34AM: The cut-off for JEE Advanced 2021 will be announced only after the final result of JEE Main 2021, which is expected in June.

08:33 AM: More than 6.61,776 candidates registered for JEE this year, of which, 95% took Test 1 courses (BTech and BE), and 81.2% of the candidates took the exam Test 2 (BArch and BPlanning).

08:19 AM: Yesterday, the NTA had released JEE Main answer key which can be accessed on its official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in