JEE Main Result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main Result 2021, for the February exam on official website jeemain.nta.nic.in anytime today. Students are advised to visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in to check updates on JEE Main Result 2021. In case the official website is down, students can check updates on JEE Main Result 2021 in a while. Also Read - JEE Main February Result 2021 Expected Today: Will The Scores Be Declared After 10 PM Like Last Year?

JEE Main 2021 Result: Here’s a step-by-step guide to download your scorecard.

Step 1: Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on JEE Main 2021 Result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Hit Submit

Step 5: Take a download of the result for a future reference

JEE Main result 2021: Students must keep in following the following things before checking their JEE Main Result 2021:

1) NTA will award only 6 candidates (based on the performance) 100 percentile rank.

2) JEE Main Ranks (AIR) would be declared after all the other 3 exams for (March, April and May) are concluded. This year, JEE Main Exam is being held in four phases. The first phase was held in February.

3) NTA would announce the cut-off for JEE Advanced 2021 only after the final result of JEE Main 2021, which is expected in June.

JEE Main Exam 2021

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) is held in two papers. The first Paper is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.

This year, over 6.61,776 candidates registered for the exam, of which, 95% took Test 1 courses (BTech and BE), and 81.2% of the candidates took the exam Test 2 (BArch and BPlanning).