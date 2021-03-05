JEE Main 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday stated that the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 February session will most likely be released on the official website of the exam by Sunday, March 7, 2021. After the result of the JEE Mains 2021 February session is released by the NTA, it would be available for the candidates on the official website of JEE, jeemain.nta.nic.in. And after that the students will be able to access their results by visiting the website and entering their login credentials. Also Read - JEE Main 2021: Registration Process For March Session Begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in | Here's How to Apply

The NTA said that the date of the JEE Main 2021 February session result will be announced as per the examination calendar on the website, nta.ac.in. Hence, the candidates should keep a regular check on the website in case the date of the result is changed. Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Answer Key Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here's How to Raise Objection

Notably, the exams for JEE Mains 2021 were held for BTech applicants on February 24, 25 and 26. For B-Planning and B-Arch students, the entrance exam was held on February 23. Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Answer Key Likely to be OUT At jeemain.nta.nic.in Soon, Check Details Here

To verify the JEE 2021 individual main result for the February session, candidates will need to log into the official website with their credentials. Once the results are announced, follow these steps to mark the marks.

JEE Main 2021 (February) Result: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the results link displayed on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your login details.

Step 4: Submit to verify your results.

Moreover, the candidates also need to check the cut-off marks of last year’s JEE Main examination to get an idea about the percentile one needs to score to qualify for the JEE Advanced 2021 exam. The JEE Advanced exam 2021 will be conducted on July 3 this year.

Another important thing the candidates need to take note that the answer key and question papers of the JEE Main 2021 February session have been released on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. However, the registration for the March session is right now underway on the official website as well.

As per the announcement from the Union Education Ministry, the JEE Main 2021 entrance exam this year is being held four times in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

As per updates from the NTA, over 6.61,776 candidates had registered for the exam, of which 95% took Test 1 courses (BTech and BE), and 81.2% of the candidates took the exam Test 2 (BArch and BPlanning). For the betterment of the students, the NTA has announced that it will add three more test centres, one in India and two abroad, for the upcoming sessions of JEE Mains 2021.