JEE Main 2021 Final Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2021 Session 3 final answer key for the exam conducted on July 25. The JEE Main 2021 result is also expected anytime soon and it will be declared on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students are advised to keep a tab on the JEE website in case of an announcement regarding the JEE Main Session 3 result.

The JEE Main exams were held on July 20, 22, 25, and 27, 2021 for candidates across the country. More than 7 lakh students had registered for the 3rd session of the national-level engineering entrance test. However, the exam date for flood-affected Maharashtra students was revised to August 3, 4.

Click Here to Download JEE Main 2021 Final Answer Key

Once JEE Main 2021 result is out, the direct link to check scores will be activated on the official website.

JEE Main 2021 Result: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: To see the results, click on the tab

Step 3: Enter your application number, password, or date of birth to log in

Step 4: Download your JEE Main 2021 scorecard and result.