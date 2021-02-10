JEE Main 2021: The candidates who are preparing for preparing for JEE Main 2021, we have some important news for you. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the JEE Main 2021 admit card in the second week of February as per the information brochure. The candidates are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the admit card. At the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in, under the active exam section, the admit card release date of JEE Main 2021 February exam is indicated as February 14, 2021. Also Read - JEE Main Admit Card 2021: February Session Date & Time to be Released Anytime Soon | When, Where And How to Download

The candidates must note that the NTA will release the admit card online only at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates need application number and password / date of birth to download the admit card. Also Read - NEET 2021 Will be Held More Than Once, Date Announcement Soon, Says Education Minister

Admit card is one the most important documents that the candidates will have to carry during examination. The admit card is needed to take entry at the exam center of JEE Main 2021. Via the admit card itself, NTA assigns the exam date, time, and center to the candidates. Also Read - CBSE, CISCE, NEET, JEE Mains, JEE Advanced Exam 2021: Full List of Important Exam Dates

It must be noted that the admit card will release separately for February, March, April, and May exams. The admit card of one session will not be valid for the other sessions.

JEE Main 2021 will be held in 2 shifts per day from February 23 to 26, 2021. Shift 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Things to Remember:

On the day of the exam, students will need to carry the admit card in printed format with 1 passport size photograph, A valid authorized photo id proof. PwD certificate (if needed), self-declaration form (as given with the admit card), simple transparent ball pen, Hand sanitizer bottle (50 ml), and transparent water bottle.