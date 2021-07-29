JEE Main 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday released the new exam dates for students from Maharashtra’s flood-affected areas, who were not able to attend the Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021 third session on July 25 and 27, and said the students now can appear for the on August 3 and 4, respectively. The NTA further stated that students who had exam centres in Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli, and Satara will appear for the exams on the said date.Also Read - Heartwarming: NDRF Personnel Rescue Dog From Rooftop of a Flood-Hit Kolhapur Hotel | Watch

Issuing an official notification, NTA said that the “examination is being conducted only for the candidates who had examination centres in the cities of Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli and Satara in Maharashtra for the JEE (Main) – 2021 Session –examination conducted on 25 and 27 July 2021 and who could not appear on those dates.” Also Read - JEE Advanced 2021 Date And Time: IIT Entrance Exam on October 3; Says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Apart from JEE Main, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) also deferred the Chartered Accountant (CA) exams in flood-hit cities of Maharashtra including Ichalkaranji, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Sangli, and Satara. These students will be new given new exam dates after July 30. Also Read - Monsoon Mayhem: Rains Claim Over 130 Lives in Maharashtra, 'Red Alert' For Karnataka on Sunday | 10 Points

The NTA also added that the candidates who will be appearing for the take BE/BTech exams will also have to download a fresh admit card with the new dates from the official website of NTA.

Earlier this month, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said that the candidates who were unable to reach test centres for JEE-Mains in heavy rain and landslide affected areas of Maharashtra will get another chance to appear for the engineering entrance exam.

“In light of the heavy rains and landslides in Maharashtra, to assist the Maharashtra student community, I have advised the @DG_NTA to grant another opportunity to all candidates who may not be able to reach the test centre for JEE (Main)-2021 Session 3,” Pradhan said in a tweet.

“Students from Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli & Satara, who are unable to reach their test centres on 25 and 27 July for JEE (Main)-2021 Session 3 need not panic. They will be given another opportunity,and the dates will be announced soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA),” he tweeted.