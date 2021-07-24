JEE Main 2021 Latest Update: In a huge relief to the candidates affected by Maharashtra rains and landslides, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday announced another chance for the candidates to appear for JEE Main 2021 Session 3. Taking to Twitter, the education minister said that the candidates from Maharashtra who are unable to reach test centres for JEE-Mains in heavy rain and landslide will get another chance to appear for the engineering entrance exam.Also Read - CBSE 10th Result 2021 Latest Update: BIG Announcement on Date And Time Expected Soon at cbseresults.nic.in

"In light of the heavy rains and landslides in Maharashtra, to assist the Maharashtra student community, I have advised the @DG_NTA to grant another opportunity to all candidates who may not be able to reach the test centre for JEE (Main)-2021 Session 3," Pradhan said in a tweet.

Urging the students not to panic for the engineering entrance exam, the education minister said the fresh dates will be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) soon.

“Students from Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli & Satara, who are unable to reach their test centres on 25 and 27 July for JEE (Main)-2021 Session 3 need not panic. They will be given another opportunity,and the dates will be announced soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA),” he tweeted.

In the Maharashtra rain over 76 people have died, 38 others injured and 59 are missing after many areas in the state were affected by floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains.

Parts of the Raigad and Ratnagiri districts in the coastal Konkan region and Kolhapur district in western Maharashtra have been worst affected by the floods. Besides that, heavy rains have been pounding parts of the Satara district.