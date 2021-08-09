JEE Main 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the registration window for the fourth session of the Joint Entrance Exam (Main). The candidates who are preparing for the examination can visit official website of the agency i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in to complete the registration process. The online registration window for JEE Main 2021 session 4 will be open from August 9 to 11, 2021 till 9 pm. “The candidates who have applied earlier for JEE (Main) – 2021 Session – 4 need not apply again for the same paper. However, they can modify their particulars (Category, Subject, etc.), as required by them during this period i.e. from 9 to 11 August (upto 9:00 pm),” the official notice reads.Also Read - JEE Main Session 3 Result 2021 Declared: List of Websites, Steps to Check Score on jeemain.nta.nic.in
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can complete their registration process:
- Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the registration link
- Login or register by providing the required login credentials
- Fill in the JEE Main 2021 registration form
- Pay the registration fee
- Submit your form
Here are some of the important details:
- The last session of JEE Main 2021 will be held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1 and 2.
- This will be the fourth session for JEE B.E, B.Tech (paper-1) exam, and the second session for the B.Arch Paper 2 A and Paper 2B exam.
- NTA had decided to conduct the Paper 1 exam four times a year and the Paper 2 exam twice a year for the convenience of students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
- NTA has conducted the first session of JEE Main exam in the month of February and the second session in March.
- The third and fourth sessions were initially scheduled to be held in April and May, respectively which had to be postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- All India ranks of candidates and cutoff marks will be released only after the conduct of the last session of JEE Main 2021.