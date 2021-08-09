JEE Main 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the registration window for the fourth session of the Joint Entrance Exam (Main). The candidates who are preparing for the examination can visit official website of the agency i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in to complete the registration process. The online registration window for JEE Main 2021 session 4 will be open from August 9 to 11, 2021 till 9 pm. “The candidates who have applied earlier for JEE (Main) – 2021 Session – 4 need not apply again for the same paper. However, they can modify their particulars (Category, Subject, etc.), as required by them during this period i.e. from 9 to 11 August (upto 9:00 pm),” the official notice reads.Also Read - JEE Main Session 3 Result 2021 Declared: List of Websites, Steps to Check Score on jeemain.nta.nic.in

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can complete their registration process:

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Login or register by providing the required login credentials

Fill in the JEE Main 2021 registration form

Pay the registration fee

Submit your form

Here are some of the important details: