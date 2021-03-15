New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main 2021 March examinations from tomorrow. According to the agency, the JEE Main March 2021 examinations in two shifts – Morning and Evening. The candidates who are preparing for the examination are advised to visit the official website of the exam – nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in – to check and download the admit card. Also Read - JEE Main March 2021 Exam Dates Revised, Check New Schedule And How to Download Admit Card

The candidates preparing for the examination must note that admit card is one of the most important documents that the candidates must carry in the examination hall. No student will be allowed to sit in the examination without proper documents. The candidates need to carry their JEE Main 2021 Admit Card to the exam centre along with a valid ID proof like – voter ID, Aadhaar Card, etc.

The NTA JEE Main 2021 March session was scheduled to begin from Monday, March 15, however, the National Testing Agency (NTA) revised the exam date to March 16.

As per the revised exam schedule released by the NTA, JEE Main 2021 March examination would be held from March 16 to 18 at different centres located in 331 cities across the country and abroad.

The candidates should note that the JEE Main March and April session will only be conducted for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech).

The agency had earlier released a notification where it said, “The candidates wishing to appear again for paper 2A (B.Arch) and 2B (B. Planning) will have the next opportunity to apply during the May session (session-4) application process.”

Here are some last-minute tips for the students:

Revise your textbook syllabus:

As per the analysis of JEE Main February 2021 papers, it’s clear that most of the questions asked in the exam are from the NCERT syllabus.

Take Mock Exams:

Mock examination is the best way to prepare yourself for the actual test.

Time Management:

Try solving JEE February 2021 papers to get familiar with the question paper pattern for every subject and prepare a strategy for solving it.

Prioritise Questions

Keep calm and stay focused:

Stay calm during examination – sit up straight, relax your muscles, and breathe slowly and deeply.