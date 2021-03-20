JEE Main 2021 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer keys of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main at its official site, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA has released the JEE Main answer keys for the March session held between March 16 and March 18 in double shifts. Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main 2021 exam for admission to BE, BTech programmes can match their answers with the JEE Main answer key so as to calculate the expected score. Also Read - JEE Main March 2021 Answer Key Likely To Be Released On THIS Date, CHECK Details Here

The answer key has the correct responses to the questions asked in JEE Main Paper 1 (BE/BTech). In order to access the answer key, candidates have to login with their application numbers and passwords or with their application numbers and dates of birth. Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 Result Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in | Direct Link LIVE Here, CHECK NOW

Here’s how to download the JEE Main 2021 March Session Answer Key: Also Read - JEE Main 2021 March Exams to Start Tomorrow, Check All Details And Last Minute Tips Here

Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the designated tab, click on the Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge link.

On the next window, enter the login credentials including application numbers and dates of birth or passwords.

Download and access the JEE main answer key 2021.

NTA has also released the JEE Main question papers of all the shifts along with the answer key. Candidates will also be allowed to raise objections against the JEE answer key. The final JEE Main answer key will be released after considering the objections raised.

Direct link to download JEE Main 2021 Answer Key March Session

A total number of 6,19,638 candidates have registered for the examination, according to NTA data. The examination was conducted in six slots in 334 cities, including 12 cities outside India. JEE Main exam will be conducted two more times this year. The next sessions will be held in April and May. NTA will open the application window for the JEE Main April 2021 session soon.