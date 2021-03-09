JEE Main 2021 March Session: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday extended the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 application deadline for the March session till March 10. Candidates who have not yet registered for the March session of JEE Main 2021, can apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in by tomorrow. Earlier, the last date to apply for March session of JEE Main 2021 was March 6. Also Read - JEE Main Result 2021 Declared: 6 Students Get 100 Percentile | Meet The Toppers

The development comes as the Union Education Ministry has already said that the JEE Main 2021 this year will be held in four sessions. The first session of JEE Main 2021 has already been concluded in February and the result of which was declared on March 8. Notably, the second session of the examination will be held from March 15 to 18. Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Result Announced, Check Your NTA JEE Main Results On These 3 Official Websites

JEE Main 2021: Here’s how to apply for March session Also Read - JEE Main Result 2021 Declared: What if Two Students Score The Same Marks?

Step 1. Visit NTA’s JEE Main official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the link which reads ‘Apply for JEE Main 2021’ under the ‘News & Events’ section.

Step 3. Next, go for new registration and key in the required details to register yourself.

Step 4. Save the user id and password and proceed to complete the application form.

Step 5. Pay the JEE main 2021 application fee and download the confirmation page

Candidates must take note that the JEE Main 2021 application fee is Rs 650 for male candidates and Rs 325 for female candidates. The NTA has said that it will release the JEE Main 2021 admit card only for successful applicants who will pay the application fee within the stipulated date and time.

JEE Main 2021: Important dates

Opening date of submission of application form: March 2, 2021

Closing date of submission of application form: March 10, 2021

Successful final transaction of fee: March 10, 2021 till 11.59 AM

Candidates also need to note that the fee for JEE Main 2021 can be submitted only online through Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, UPI, or Paytm Services. The processing charges and GST as applicable are chargeable to the candidate (in addition to the examination fee) by the concerned Bank/Payment Gateway Integrator.

Moreover, candidates can also contact the helpline at NTA Helpdesk (011-40759000) in case of any query with respect to the online application and fee payment. Moreover, the candidates can also use the Query Redressal System (QRS) available on the JEE (Main) website.

For general information of all candidates, the NTA will conduct the March session examination on March 15, 16, 17, and 18, 2021. Moreover, the JEE MAIN 2021 exam for March session will be held in two shifts- from 9 AM to 12 PM and the second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM.