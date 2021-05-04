JEE Main 2021 May Session Exams Postponed Amid Rising COVID Cases Cases, Announces HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
New Delhi: Looking at the present situation of COVID 19 & keeping students' safety in mind, JEE (Main) - May 2021 session has been postponed. Students are advised to keep visiting the official web
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.
Published Date: May 4, 2021 3:47 PM IST