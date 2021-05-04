New Delhi: Looking at the present situation of COVID 19 & keeping students’ safety in mind, JEE (Main) – May 2021 session has been postponed. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA for further updates: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Also Read - CBSE Class XII Exams: Kerala CBSE Schools Management Association Writes to Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

