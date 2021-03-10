JEE Main 2021: Ranjim Prabal Das, the topper of engineering entrance exam Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021), was one of the six students who secured a 100 percentile score. Talking about his journey to clearing JEE Mains, Ranjim Das who hails from Assam said that he was determined to crack the JEE Main Exams despite being infected with the Coronavirus in 2020. Also Read - JEE Main 2021: March Session Registration Deadline Extended Till Tomorrow | Here's How to Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently declared results for JEE Main February Exam 2021. Das who now lives in Delhi was one of the six candidates who scored a full 100 marks in the JEE Mains.

Revealing his plans to go to IIT Delhi for higher studies, the JEE topper said that he is a fan of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and follows him ardently. “I follow Elon Musk and I plan to go to IIT Delhi for higher studies. Otherwise, I will go to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru for science graduation,” Das told ANI.

“When I tested COVID-19 positive, I focused on healing. Once the fever was down I got back to studies,” he added.

Das says he used to study for eight hours to prepare for JEE Mains. “I usually studied for eight hours a day, on average. I focussed more on the target-based study,” he said.

Six students secured a 100 percentile score in the JEE Main Exams February session.

More than 6.61,776 candidates registered for JEE this year, of which, 95% took Test 1 courses (BTech and BE), and 81.2% of the candidates took the exam Test 2 (BArch and BPlanning).