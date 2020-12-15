JEE MAIN 2021: The National Testing Agency on Tuesday released the notification for the JEE Main 2021 on its official portal. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can visit the official website of JEE Main — jeemain.nta.nic.in — to check and download the notification. Also Read - JEE Main, NEET, CBSE 2021: Education Minister Goes Live Tomorrow | Why Students Want Exams to be Postponed?

Registration process for JEE Main 2021 commence today i.e., December 15. The last date to apply for JEE main 2021 is January 15, 2021. Candidates can submit the application fee of JEE Main 2021 till January 16. Candidates can make the corrections in their particulars from January 18 to January 21.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the JEE Main 2021 examination from February 22 to 25. The admit card for the same would be released in the first week of February. The exam will be held in two shifts — first shift (9.00 am to 12.00 noon) and second shift (3.00 pm to 6.00 pm).

The JEE Main 2021 notification reads “A candidate has the option to apply for one Session (February) or more than one Session (March /April /May 2021) together and pay exam fee accordingly. In other words, if a candidate is applying only for February Session, he/she has to pay the Examination Fee only for that Session during the current application period and will have the opportunity to apply again for the March/ April / May Session, when the application window will be re-opened briefly immediately after the declaration of the result of February / March/ April Session. Fees once paid will not be refunded. However, it can be taken forward to another Session of JEE (Main) 2021. Multiple application forms submitted by a candidate for the same Session(s) will not be accepted at any cost.”

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) question papers will be available in 13 languages. While exams in Hindi, English and Urdu will be held across the nation, other regional language papers will be held in the respective states.

The newly introduced languages include Assamese for examination centres of Assam; Bengali for West Bengal, Tripura and Andaman and Nicobar Island; and Gujarati for Gujarat, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Earlier, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank told Hindustan Times that the JEE Main exam will be conducted in regional languages from 2021 so that “students will not be at a disadvantage because of language.”