The National Testing Agency (NTA) has asked Engineering aspirants who are in the process of registering themselves for JEE Main 2021 exam to submit their category certificates. Confirmed by the exam authority in the FAQs section available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in, the candidates will now have to submit the category certificates as part of the on-going JEE Main 2021 application process.

The FAQs listed on the website on 25th December has now asked aspirants to submit their category certificates as a mandatory requirement to complete the application process.

Earlier, candidates were allowed to opt for category selection and submission in the JEE Main 2021 application form without providing any documentary proof for the same.

In case the candidates are unable to arrange the category certificates that are to be uploaded by them along with the JEE Main 2021 applications, they can also submit an undertaking form to self-declare their category status and complete the registration process accordingly.

Candidates are required to submit their category certificates or self-declaration confirming the same by May 2021.