JEE Main 2021 Latest Updates: After a fake website made flutter by disseminating wrong information about JEE Main 2021, the National Testing Agency on Friday issued warning to inform the applicants of JEE Main 2021 against unscrupulous elements who have created a fake website through which online application and fee payments are being solicited from aspirants. Also Read - Amazon Academy: Amazon India Starts Virtual Platform to Offer Training on JEE For Students

In the warning, the NTA urged the candidates to apply for JEE Main only through the official website which is jeemain.nta.nic.in. However, the fake website is jeeguide.co.in. Also Read - NEET 2021: When Will Medical Entrance Test be Held? Will Govt Increase Number of Attempts Like JEE 2021? Nishank Answers

Issuing notification, the NTA said that neither the agency nor any of its employees have any association with the aforesaid URL, EMAIL and MOBILE for JEE MAINS 2021. The warning came after complaints were received at the NTA helpdesk about people having created a fake website. Also Read - AISSEE 2021 Admit Card Released, Download Sainik School Admit Card 2021 at aissee.nta.nic.in

The NTA further stated that the only genuine/official website for receiving online application and examination fee is jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The NTA said it is going to file a complaint against the above fake website with the cybercrime cell of Delhi Police.

However, the NTA also advised candidates and their parents not to be misled by such fake websites or agents and register a formal complaint with their respective local police station or cyber crime cell and intimate NTA at grivance@nta.in, when they come across such website or elements.

Notably, the registration for the JEE Main February session will close on January 16. Candidates who are yet to register for JEE Main 2021 February session must visit the official website and fill in the application form prior to the last date. Candidates must note that the NTA will close the JEE Main login 2021 application window on 16 January.

The exam is held in four phases this year. The first phase of JEE Main 2021 will be held between 23 and 26 February, while subsequent phases will be held in March, April and May.