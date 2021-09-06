New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday released the Answer Key of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main session 4 exam. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check and download JEE Main 2021 session 4 answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To recall, the JEE Main session 4 exam was held on August 26, 27, 31, September 1, and 2.Also Read - NEET-UG to be Held on Sept 12, SC Refuses to Defer Medical Entrance Test | Here's What Happened in The Court

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the answer key:

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the link that reads ‘JEE Main 2021 answer key’ Enter your application number and password Your JEE Main 2021 answer key will be displayed on the screen Download answer key, take a print out for further reference.

Following the release of the preliminary answer key, the candidates will get options to raise objections on the answer key. The final answer key and result are expected to be released this month.

Here are some of the important details: