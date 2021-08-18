JEE Main 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 4 Admit Card 2021 anytime soon. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (jeemain.nta.nic.in) for the latest updates on JEE Main Session 4 Admit Card 2021. The JEE (Main) 2021 Session 4 will be held on August 26, August 27, August 31 & September 1, and September 2, 2021.Also Read - Postpone NEET UG 2021 Till October, Demand Students as Exam Date Too Close to CBSE, ICAR, Other Exams

The total number of candidates who registered for the JEE Main 2021 Session 4 is 7.32 lakh.

Steps To Download JEE Main Session 4 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Log in with required details

Step 3: Submit details

Step 4: Click on the designated link

Step 5: Download the JEE Main 2021 admit card

The JEE Main Admit Card 2021 Session 4 was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The JEE Main final result will be released only after the session ends. After which, JEE Advanced will be held on October 3, 2021.

Students who have registered themselves for Session 4 of JEE Main 2021 will be able to download the admit card from jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released.