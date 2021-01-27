JEE Main 2021 Application Correction Window Latest Update: The aspirants who are preparing for JEE Main 2021 examinations, here comes a piece of good news for you. The National Testing Agency, NTA on Wednesday opened the image correction window for JEE Main 2021 exam. Candidates who want to make changes in the image can visit the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in and make necessary changes by following the process. Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Application correction window to open from THIS DATE, Check Details Here

The candidates can make the changes in the JEE Main 2021 examination online application through the link which is provided on the official website. As per the notification, the JEE Main 2021 correction window will be available to the candidates till January 30, 2021. Candidates must make sure to do the required correction in their application on or before the last date.

JEE Main 2021 Correction Window: Know Details Here

Aspirants now can make changes in categories such as name of candidate, contact, address details, category, PwD status, educational qualification, date of birth, choice of exam centres.

However, any JEE main 2021 correction request after January 30 will not be accepted by NTA under any circumstances.

Notably, candidates should make sure that they will not be able to change their registered email ID and mobile number through the correction window.

For the general information of candidates, the NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2021 examination in 4 cycles this year. The first cycle is from February 23 to 26, 2021. The second cycle will be from March 15 to 18, 2021. Whereas, the third and the fourth cycle will be from April 27 to 30, 2021 and May 24 to 28, 2021, respectively.

Here’s How to Make Changes

1) Visit the JEE Main NTA official website

2) Click on the JEE Main 2021 online application correction link provided

3) Make the necessary changes in the JEE Main 2021 application

4) Click on the final submission