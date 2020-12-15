The National Testing Agency has pulled off the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 notification from the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in hours after its release. As per the brochure, from the next academic year, JEE Main will be held in multiple shifts- February, March, April and May. Also Read - JEE Main 2021: Notification Out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Exam To Start From February 22 | IMPORTANT DETAILS HERE

The Union Education Ministry has informed that dates for JEE Main 2021 exam have not been finalized yet. Soon after the announcement, NTA has withdrawn the JEE Main 2021 Information Brochure from its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021: Nishank to Interact With Teachers on Dec 17 | Big Announcement Likely For Class X, XII Students

According to the information available on the NTA’s JEE Main 2021 official website; the engineering entrance exam is scheduled to be held in four rounds this year. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021: From Class X, XII Datesheet to Alternative Option For Practicals, 10 Important Updates Students Must Know

Given the extraordinary circumstances, all candidates appearing for JEE-Main next year will have to attempt 75 questions out of 90 – or 25 out of questions 30 in each section of Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics. Students did not have a choice of questions until this year.