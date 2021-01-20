The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the syllabus for JEE Main 2021 Engineering Entrance exam. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can check the syllabus on the official website of the agency i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in. Engineering aspirants who are due to appear for the JEE Main can download the syllabus for the entrance exam by logging onto the exam portal. Also Read - JEE Main 2021: Syllabus Unchanged, 75 Per Cent Criteria Waived Off | CHECK DETAILS HERE

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the syllabus. By clicking on this link, students will be able to easily download JEE Main 2021 Revised Syllabus

As per the earlier announcement, the syllabus for the engineering entrance exam remains unchanged and will cover important topics from Class 10 and Class 12. With the reduction in syllabus announced for various Board Exams, students will be provided some internal options to attempt questions based on their learning.

Download JEE Main 2021 Exam Syllabus – Direct Link (Available Now)

The release of the official JEE Main 2021 exam syllabus has also put to an end all the speculations about changes in the syllabus keeping in mind the pandemic.