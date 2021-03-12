JEE Main 2021: Candidates who are preparing for JEE Main 2021, your kind attention please. The National Testing Agency has already announced that the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2021 (JEE Main 2021) will commence from March 15, 2021. Last week, the NTA has also released the admit cards for the March session of JEE Main 2021. Hence, registered candidates must visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in to get their admit cards downloaded. Candidates must note that the NTA will conduct the March session of JEE Main 2021 examination from March 15 to 18. Also Read - JEE Main Admit Card For March Exam Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check Details

JEE Main 2021: Here’s how to download admit card Also Read - NEET Exam 2021: NTA Likely to Conduct Exam Once, Official Date to Release Soon | Details Here

Step 1: Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in Also Read - GPAT Answer Key 2021: Deadline to Raise Objection Extended Till March 11 | Check Details Here

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download JEE Main 2021 March session admit card Paper -1 (BE/B Tech)’.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the asked credentials.

Step 5: Click on the submit option.

Step 6: Your admit card will appear on the screen, download it and take a printout for future reference.

JEE Main 2021: Important instructions for registered caniddates

1) Candidates who are appearing for the March session of JEE Main 2021 Paper 1 must carry the JEE Main admit card, the JEE Main undertaking and valid identity proof with them to the examination centre. If they fail to produce these documents, they will be denied entry to exam hall.

2) Apart from this, they also need to fill up and carry the JEE Main self-declaration form 2021 to the exam centre along with them.

3) Candidates must note that the bags, mobile phones, other electronic items or Bluetooth devices will be allowed inside the JEE Main examination hall

4) At this pandemic time, candidates must note that they need to maintain proper social distance outside and inside the examination hall.

5) All are advised to rake along with them ballpen, hand sanitiser bottle and transparent water bottle with the JEE Main admit card.

6) However, no stationary can be exchanged between candidates inside the examination centre.

Keeping the coronavirus in mind, the JEE Main 2021 exam is being conducted four times this year so that students get a chance to appear for the exams. The February session of the exam is already over and the March session will begin on Monday, March 15.