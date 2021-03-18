JEE Main 2021: JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 Result for BArch, BPlanning have been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The candidates who have appeared for the BArch, BPlanning February session exam can download their results from official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in. The declaration of the results has sealed the fate of thousands of students, who have appeared in the examination. NTA has also released the final answer key for JEE Main 2021 paper 2 examination. In this article, we have also mentioned the direct link through which the candidates can download the results. The candidates can directly download the JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 Result from the direct link mentioned below. Also Read - JEE Main March 2021 Answer Key Likely To Be Released On THIS Date, CHECK Details Here

JOSYULA VENKATA ADITYA has received a 100 NTA score in Paper2A (B.Arch.). Whereas, JADHAV ADITYA SUNIL has received a 100 in Paper2B (B.Planning). The detailed list of toppers is here – JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 Result Press Release.

The Examination was conducted for the first time in 13 languages (English, Hindi, and Gujarati along with Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).

The direct link to download the final answer key – JEE Feb 2021 Final answer key Paper 2

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the website of JEE Main – National Testing Agency. Click on the link “JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 Result for BArch, BPlanning” flashing on the homepage. Enter application number and date of birth. Enter captcha code for security purpose. Check and download the JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 Result for BArch, BPlanning. Take a print of the JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 Result for future reference.

The examination for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and Paper 2B (B.Planning) was conducted in one shift on February 23, 2021. JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 Result of Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and Paper 2B (B.Planning) are being declared today.