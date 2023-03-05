JEE Main 2021 Paper Leak Case: Here’s What CBI Found In Its Raid At 19 Locations Across 5 Cities

Home

JEE Main 2021 Paper Leak Case: Besides Delhi, the searches were conducted across Pune, Jamshedpur, Indore, and Bangalore.

JEE Main 2021 Paper Leak Case: The CBI on Saturday conducted searches at 19 locations in multiple cities, including Delhi and NCR, in connection with alleged manipulation of JEE (Mains) examination held in 2021, officials were quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Besides Delhi, the searches were conducted across Pune, Jamshedpur, Indore, and Bangalore.

As many as 25 laptops, seven desktops, around 30 post-dated cheques along with voluminous “incriminating” documents and devices including provisional degree certificate (PDC) mark sheets of different students, they added. “Several persons are being questioned. The investigation is continuing,” a CBI spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI.

JEE Main Paper Leak 2021 – Overview

In September last year, the agency had booked Affinity Education Pvt Ltd and its three directors, Siddharth Krishna, Vishwambhar Mani Tripathi, and Govind Varshney, besides other touts and associates for alleged manipulation of examination. It was alleged that the three directors, in conspiracy with other associates and touts, were manipulating the online examination of JEE (Mains) and facilitating aspiring students to get admission into top National Institutes of Technology in consideration of huge amounts by solving the applicants’ question papers through remote access from a chosen examination centre in Sonepat (Haryana). “It was also alleged that the accused used to obtain class 10 and 12 mark sheets, user IDs, passwords, and post-dated cheques of aspiring students in different parts of the country as security and once admission was done, they used to collect heavy amount ranging from 12-15 lakh (approx) per candidate,” the spokesperson added.

JEE Main 2023- All You Need to Know About Exam

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country. The JEE (Main) – 2023 is being conducted in 02 (two) sessions for admissions in the next academic session. For details, visit the official website of JEE Main at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

