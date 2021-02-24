JEE Main 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the Computer Based Tests for Joint Entrance Examination (Main), February 2021 session. This year, the examination is being held in four phases (February, March, April and May). The months were earlier announced by the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal himself. The JEE Main 2021 for the February 2021 phase is being conducted from February 23 to 26, 2021. The NTA has issued an important press release today indicating that 661776 candidates have registered for the February exams. Out of these, 652627 candidates are appearing for Paper 1 while 63065 candidates are appearing for Paper 2A & 2B. Also Read - NEET 2021: Exam Date Likely to be Announced by Feb-end, Says NTA DG

Other than these, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has also released statistics about JEE Main (Feb) 2021 exam centres, medium and centre-wise distribution of registered candidates and other information. Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Exam Begins Tomorrow, NTA issues Guidelines, Check Dress Code Details Here

The press release read “A total of 22748 candidates are appearing for B.Arch & B. Planning both. Paper 2A & 2B is being held on February 23, 2021, in the second shift.” Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Clashes With JEE Main: This is What NTA Asks Students to do

Key Takeaways from the latest press release:

Paper-1 (for BE/B.Tech) is being conducted across 828 centres.

Papers 2A & 2B (for B.Arch/B.Plan) is being conducted at 437 centres.

JEE Main 2021 for the February 2021 session is being conducted across 331 cities.

Out of these, international centres are located in 10 different overseas cities which are Bahrain, Kuwait, Colombo, Dubai, Doha, Muscat, Sharjah, Kathmandu, Riyadh and Singapore.

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) is conducted by the NTA every year for admission to BE/B.Tech, B.Arch & B.Plan courses in NITs, IIITs, CFTIs and other institutes accepting JEE Main Score. In addition, the examination also serves as the eligibility for appearing in the JEE Advanced exam, which is conducted for admission to the IITs in India.

This year, the JEE Main exam is conducted in different regional languages besides English & Hindi. In Paper-1, 609889 candidates are registered for English language and 22758 are registered for the Hindi language. The remaining 19980 candidates are registered for the regional languages.

Similarly in Paper-2A & 2B, 60443 candidates are registered for the English language while 993 are registered for the Hindi language. The remaining 1629 candidates are registered to take the test in a regional language.