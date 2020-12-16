JEE Main 2021 Latest News: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Wednesday announced the schedule for JEE Main 2021 and said the first exam will start from February 23 till 26. He further added that the exams will be held in 13 languages. These languages include Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu & Urdu. Moreover, the exams will be held in Computer Based Test mode, and the exams for B.Arch will be held in offline mode. Also Read - JEE Main 2021: Education Minister Says Exams Will be Held in February, March, April, May | Latest Updates Here

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said the JEE Main examination results will be declared after 4 to 5 days from last date of exam. He said that if one of the JEE Main 2021 exam clashes with the board exam 2021, then the student can appear for another exam as per his/her convenience.

However, there will be no negative marking this time. He said no negative marking will be done in the 15 alternative questions in JEE Main exams as per the new paper pattern introduced by NTA. The candidates have to attempt 75 questions out of 90 – or 25 out of questions 30 in each section of Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics.

He further added that the JEE (Mains) 2021 exam will be held in four sessions in February, March, April and May. According to him, the first session of the examination will be held from 23 to 26 in Febbruary 2021.

Interestingly, the National Testing Agency (NTA) as per new exam pattern will calculate best marks to make the JEE Main ranking. Even if a student appears in the four session, the NTA will calculate his/her best marks out of the four exams, he said.

Students must note that the application process for the JEE Main 2021 will commence shortly. The candidates can apply through the website on jeemain.nta.nic.in.